Kingscliff landmark could be put to good use once more

A KINGSCLIFF landmark could be reopened after storm damage forced the communications tower to be closed in 2015.

Tweed Shire Council will decide on Thursday whether to approve a proposal to clean and reinstate the existing features of the tower at Faulks Park, Kingscliff.

Council also has the option to invite the community to decide the future of the structure, which sits on Crown Land.

Council has received a number of proposals from both the emergency services sector (Surf Life Saving) and private operators, including uses as a water safety surveillance facility, for training or for the installation of a coffee shop.

Kingscliff Communications Tower suffered storm extensive damage in 2015. Aisling Brennan

The structure was built in 1988 to be used as a communications tower for the Australian Volunteer Coast Guard Association.

But when a major storm severely damaged the building in 2015, operations were discontinued.

Rainwater had inundated the tower through the roof and extensive renovations are needed before the structure is able to reopen.