Kingscliff Locality Plan to be exhibited

PLANNNIG: Tweed Shire Councillor Ron Cooper's vision for Kingscliff is one step closer to becoming a reality.

AFTER months of debate between councillors over the Kingscliff Locality Plan, the public will now have its say on the draft document.

The Tweed Shire Council voted on Thursday to put the draft Kingscliff Locality Plan on public exhibition for 42 days.

During this period, people will be able to share their thoughts on the plan during two combined community public meetings and a 'drop-in' session undertaken by council staff at a date yet to be determined.

The draft plan will feature height limits of 11m in the Marine Parade Town Centre precinct, 12.2m in all other areas of medium density residential zones, 13.6m for all mixed use and business zones and 9m for the Kingscliff Hill area.

These height limits were approved by the council during its March 16 meeting, after changes were made to the original draft locality plan that was presented during last year's shop-front display.

While councillors are divided over the exact height limits needed for Kingscliff, council's planning director Vince Connell said it was essential council moves forward with the plan.

"We've had staff put substantial time into this project and we're finding it difficult to move onto other projects,” he said.