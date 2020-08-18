Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
NSW Police have made an arrest at Bunnings in Byron Bay.
NSW Police have made an arrest at Bunnings in Byron Bay.
News

Man faces court over alleged gun possession in Byron Bay

Aisling Brennan
18th Aug 2020 9:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN who was arrested in the parking lot of a Byron Bay hardware store has pleaded not guilty to possessing firearms.

Anthony Charles Finocciaro, 44, from Kingscliff, was arrested outside Bunnings in Bayshore Drive last month.

Police will allege a subsequent search of Mr Finocciaro and his vehicle revealed two pistols, ammunition and $2900 cash.

His arrest was part of an ongoing investigation by the State Crime Command's drug and firearms squad.

When detectives later executed a search warrant at a Kingscliff home, they allegedly seized electronic storage devices and computers.

Mr Finocciaro pleaded not guilty two counts of acquiring a firearm without a permit last week in the Byron Bay Local Court.

He remains on bail and is expected to next appear before Byron Bay Local Court on September 28.

byron bay crime byron bay local court northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Special PPE squads to protect aged care homes from COVID-19

        Premium Content Special PPE squads to protect aged care homes from COVID-19

        News Teams of workers will be sent to NSW aged care homes to ensure facilities have an adequate amount of personal protection equipment (PPE).

        LAST DAYS: Read everything for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content LAST DAYS: Read everything for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        'Southern Rivers' may be a better fit during COVID-19

        Premium Content 'Southern Rivers' may be a better fit during COVID-19

        News "If we want to remain the Northern Rivers, the time to act is now"

        Inside the puppy scam that’s ripping off Aussie families

        Premium Content Inside the puppy scam that’s ripping off Aussie families

        Pets & Animals "Frankly, it’s a disgraceful act, people are losing money over it"