Kingscliff man scores $90K Cash Cow

8th Apr 2017 7:51 AM
Kingscliff resident John Waide won $90,000 as part of Channel 7's Sunrise Cash Cow completion.
Kingscliff resident John Waide won $90,000 as part of Channel 7's Sunrise Cash Cow completion.

AMONG the heartache was some good news this week, when Kingscliff resident John Waide won the major jackpot prize on Channel 7's Sunrise program.

After waiting four years for the call, Mr Waide finally won $90,000 as part of the Cash Cow competition on Tuesday.

While he personally wasn't affected by the recent floods, Mr Waide told Sunrise he planned to help his sister-in-law and her mother recover from flood damage.

"The house is okay but my poor old sister-in-law's here, they've had water in and her mother's had water in,” Mr Waide said.

"She's lost her house there, it'll almost need to be rebuilt.

"(My sister-in-law) lost a lot of things because the water's gotten in and they can't get in.

"All of us, we've been struggling a bit. The rain's been horrendous.”

Mr Waide said the money would also allow his wife to retire.

"She's ready to retire and now she can,” he said.

"She's really been thinking about it and nowwe can get her to retire.”

Mr Waide's wife said the whole family had been teasing him for years about entering the Cash Cow competition but they won't any more.

Topics:  cash cow cyclone debbie kingscliff sunrise tweed flood tweed flood 2017

