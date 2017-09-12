Kingscliff mum gets national recognition

A KINGSCLIFF mum has been recognised for her entrepreneurship in the 2017 AusMumpreneur Awards, reaching the national top 10 for customer service.

Providing durable, sun-safe sunglasses for children, Babiators Australia owner Kristy Rigby said she was honoured to be nominated for the award.

We chat with Kristy about how running Babiators allows her to spend more time with her family:

What do you most enjoy about operating your own business?

We love the flexibility of running our own business.

Yes, we work a lot of hours building and maintaining the business, but we can ultimately decide the when and where of those hours.

We have tried a number of businesses since Ella was born in 2010 but have definitely found the one that suits our skills, one that we can be passionate about and enjoy.

What kind of service do you provide to customers?

We love empowering parents to give their kids a healthy, happy childhood. Babiators sunglasses are all about giving parents great tools to help protect little eyes for our harsh Aussie sun. It's a product we are really happy to throw our best efforts behind.

We also love supporting other small businesses, other families who have thrown their efforts and savings into creating a product or service.

So we have recently taken on providing critical services to those businesses - marketing, website and systems development, customer service, "pick and pack”, dispatch and warehousing - using the hard-earned lessons we have learnt over the last seven years, to give their business a boost into the future.

What's the biggest challenge in operating a business in Tweed?

As a predominately online business, our biggest challenge is internet speed and mobile coverage. Slow internet days certainly reduce efficiency of our operations.

What are your plans for the business?

We are excited about the growth of Babiators in Australia and that will definitely keep us busy.

The business services we are offering other small businesses is gaining momentum, too.

We are busting at the seams in our current office and storage premises, so sometime in the next year we will definitely need a warehouse.

We are also committed to creating local employment.

We want to give other local families the opportunity to work locally. With growth in all areas of our business, we are slowly but surely adding to our team.

For more information about Babiators, visit www.babiators.net.au