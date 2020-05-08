Kingscliff Mum-of-six shares tips for Mother’s Day gifts

Kingscliff's Mick Brown and Samantha Davies welcomed Benji Brown to the family on Tuesday night. The happy couple are looking forward to introducing Benji to his five siblings Tyler, 21, Riley, 17, Cooper, 14, Fletcher, 12 and Piper, 9. Picture: Supplied.

A FAMILY lunch at home among her six children and partner is all Samantha Davies wants for Mother's Day.

The Kingscliff Mum gave birth to her youngest son, Benji Brown, at The Tweed Hospital on Tuesday night.

Ms Davies and her partner Mick Brown can't wait to introduce baby Benji to his brothers and sister.

The blended family of eight includes Tyler, 21, Riley, 17, Cooper, 14, Fletcher, 12 and Piper, 9, who was "dying" to meet her new brother.

"It's all been very different (giving birth) while in isolation," Ms Davies said.

"Not being able to have people come around. It heightens your anxiety, but hopefully (the coronavirus pandemic) will start calming down soon."

Coronavirus restrictions mean children won't be bringing home handmade gifts from school.

However, Ms Davies suggested there were other ways to spoil Mum on Sunday.

She suggested partners "take control" of the household and let the mothers rest.

"Cook some yummy food, take control and let her rest. That's the best advice I can give.

"We're just going to have a family lunch at home because I'll be resting."