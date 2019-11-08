Kingscliff plan up for public viewing

Residents can now have their bsay on the Kingscliff Locality Plan. Picture: Trish Windler.

THE proposal for the Kingscliff Locality Plan will now be presented to the public after councillors unanimously voted to send it to exhibition on Thursday night.

The plan’s major point is capping buildings in Kingscliff at 12.2m, something championed by councillor Ron Cooper since the last election.

Cr Cooper campaigned on limiting the height of buildings to three storeys.

The measurement of 12.2m – a reduction of the initial 13.6m limit proposed – fits in with the ambition of the multi-term councillor.

Cr Cooper said it was a win for his community.

“There has been a lot of work which has gone into this plan.

“I think the staff have done a very good job at accommodating.”

The plan will go on public exhibition for a minimum of 42 days.

This time limit would result in submissions closing on December 27, which councillor Warren Polglase said was not in the best interests of the community.

“There will be a lot of interest in this proposal,” he said.

“It is at the wrong time of the year – we need to extend that period.

“We should consider this plan right through to the end of January.”

Councillors voted unanimously to have the plan up for public submissions until the end of January.

The plan also suggests investigating the possibility of rezoning from R2 low density to R3 medium density of sites along the western sides of Kingscliff and Sands streets, but with a reduced building height of 9m.