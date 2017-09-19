Kingscliff revitalisation project is ahead of schedule

ON TRACK: The Kingscliff Foreshore revitalisation program is more than half way finished as council starts to work on the new Central Park.

ON TRACK: The Kingscliff Foreshore revitalisation program is more than half way finished as council starts to work on the new Central Park. Tweed Shire Council

KINGSCLIFF residents and visitors can expect to enjoy the new foreshore and Central Park by April, 2018.

Tweed Shire Council's recreation services manager Stewart Brawley said the works are ahead of schedule, with the rock wall, concrete steps and bleachers having already been completed.

"That's a fairly major part of the project,” he said.

"We're probably about halfway through or maybe a little less in the landscaping in Central Park. We've put a lot of the services in the caravan park, including buildings. We're looking at maybe March to be able to open Central Park.

"We'll be looking over the next month to start looking at revamping the hall and public amenities.

The Kingscliff Foreshore revitalisation program is more than half way finished as council starts to work on the new Central Park. Tweed Shire Council

Mr Brawley said there hadn't been many delays with construction of the foreshore because of a string of good weather.

"There's a lot of unknowns once you start digging down,” he said.

"The wall is the highest risk area but fortunately we didn't come across anything unexpected.

"Then we've been blessed with the weather.”

The new park will feature bigger grassed areas around the cenotaph, more shaded seating, a stage and table tennis area.

Mr Brawley said the caravan park had already begun taking bookings from April 13 next year.