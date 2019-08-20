Kingscliff road closed for bird protection

A ROAD in the Cudgen Foreshore Park will be closed until Friday night in an effort to protect endangered birds.

Work will be done by the Tweed Shire Council on Sutherland St, Kingscliff, to regrade the road and install bollards to direct vehicles and foot traffic around Bush Stone-curlew and plover nesting areas.

Once the bollards are installed, dog walkers are being urged to avoid walking through the area to protect the birds in regular nesting sites.

Pedestrians are advised to take care when walking through the park.