Kingscliff Rotary Club's duck race is on again

RACE TIME: Nathan Williams of Kingscliff rotary club with some ducks for the duck race.

RACE TIME: Nathan Williams of Kingscliff rotary club with some ducks for the duck race. John Gass

IT'S time to get your ducks in a row for the annual Kingscliff Rotary Club Duck Race on Cudgen Creek.

Bring the family down to Ed Parker Rotary Park, Kingscliff for a fun day of racing rubber ducks, jumping castles, food trucks and animals on Sunday October 22.

Organiser Jayne Henry said the fundraiser would help improve the park's infrastructure.

"What we do with the funds we raise is we put back into the Rotary Park at Cudgen Creek,” Ms Henry said.

"We've put in showers and seating and we work with council to put in basic infrastructure for family to use the public space. We're looking forward to having a community consultation process on the day to see what people would like.”

Ms Henry said participants are encouraged to decorate their racing ducks before the community and corporate races.

"We'll have the decorating station,” she said.

"We've had some different kind of winners who's designs have reflected something to do with their business. We've had plumbers put them on toilets seats and beauticians put make-up on their ducks with lipstick.”

Kingscliff Rotary duck race day

The annual Kingscliff Rotary Club Duck Race is on Sunday, October 22:

Ed Parker Rotary Park, Kingscliff

Entertainment starts at 9am

Races start from 10

www.kingscliffrotary.com.au