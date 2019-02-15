Kingscliff school to expand after funding announcement

KINGSCLIFF Mini School will be able to expand its facilities with more than $100,000 in State Government funding announced for an upgrade on Wednesday.

Member for Tweed Geoff Provest was at the school to announce the funding, which will be through the Capital Works Grants program.

Mr Provest said the funding would allow more Kingscliff children to access quality early childhood education.

"Research shows that a child's brain is most formative in the first five years of their life, which means enrolling a child in an early childhood centre is crucial for them to develop those vital skills that will prepare them for formal schooling,” Mr Provest said.

"This investment from the Liberals and Nationals means preschools in Tweed will have shorter waiting lists, parents will have more choice when choosing a preschool and children won't have to wait to start their preschool education.”

Minister for Early Childhood Education Sarah Mitchell was in the Tweed electorate on Wednesday with Mr Provest ahead of the March 23 election.

Ms Mitchell said the Kingscliff school was just one of many which had benefited from the Government's program as she hailed its achievements over the past six years.

"We have allocated more than $70 million in increasing availability in preschool settings, allowing for thousands of additional preschool places,” Ms Mitchell said.

"We will continue to invest in the children of Tweed, because we know our future doctors, teachers and farmers are being shaped in our preschools as we speak, so an investment in them really is an investment in our future.”