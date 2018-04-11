Kingscliff skate park debate gathers speed ahead of meeting

ONE STEP CLOSER: Kingscliff skating community are looking forward to discussing the possibility of building a skate park.

KINGSCLIFF children are one step closer to having the skate park of their dreams, after Tweed Shire Council agreed to hold a round table discussion with stakeholders.

Council unanimously agreed on Thursday to hold a public meeting by the first week of May to discuss the possibility of building a skate park in Kingscliff.

The skate park is getting a lot of support from the community, with about 2500 people signing a petition created by Kingscliff Youth and Family Space.

Spokesperson Kristie Hedley said having a skate park in Kingscliff would allow local skaters the opportunity to improve their skills and make lifelong friends.

"We don't have a place for young people to congregate without being asked to move on,” Ms Hedley said during Thursday's community access meeting in Murwillumbah.

"Young people are forming relationships and bonds they don't make anywhere else. (The skate park) becomes a safe space for them to talk in a safe environment because they're not sitting in front of anyone, they're just skating.

"We even have young skaters (from Kingscliff) who are being scouted for the 2020 Olympic games. These kids are kicking goals left right and centre, we should get behind them and support them.”

Councillor Ron Cooper, who pushed for the community consultation, said it was important council supported skating and treated it like any other sport.

"This has been a long drawn out thing and skate parks are the orphan child of council's sporting fields,” Cr Cooper said.

"The admission of skating to the Olympic Games is a worldwide recognition of its acceptance.”

While Mayor Katie Milne supported the consultation, she expressed reservations about building a new skate park close to others like it in Murwillumbah, Cabarita and Tweed Heads.

"It's about providing an equitable distribution of resources,” Cr Milne said.

"I'm worried about those kids who don't have the beach, the creek or shopping centres.”

But Ms Hedley said parents weren't comfortable sending their children to some of the neighbouring skate parks, like Cabarita, because there weren't many safety measures in place.

"Compared to a facility that's exposed like Coolangatta or Tugun, a parent can happily let their child get on a bus and not be concerned,” she said.

Council's General Manager Troy Green said the meeting wouldn't be held until the first week of May due to staffing shortages.