Kristy Hedley with many others who want a new skate ramp at Kingscliff
Kingscliff skate park debate gets council airtime

Aisling Brennan
27th Apr 2018 3:42 PM

RESIDENTS are invited to share their thoughts on creating a skate park at Kingscliff.

The community consultation will be a chance for anyone interested in youth space at Kingscliff to speak with Tweed Shire Council officers and discuss the Open Space Strategy, which will commence in the next few months.

An independent facilitator will guide community discussion about youth recreational facilities.

As part of this consultation there will be additional opportunities for the community to have their input into the priorities and actions of the Open Space Strategy before it is finally adopted by council later this year.

The event will be held from 6-8pm on Wednesday, May 2 upstairs at Cudgen Leagues Club, 3 Wommin Bay Road, Kingscliff.

Bookings are essential and can be made by visiting www.kingscliffyouth space.eventbrite.com.au or phone (02) 66702400.

Bookings will close at 10am on Wednesday, May 2.

To learn more about the Open Space Strategy, visit www.yoursaytweed.com.au/openspace.

kingscliff kingscliff skate park open space tweed shire council
Tweed Daily News

