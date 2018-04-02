Kingscliff students plan to stamp out bullying

SHOWING EMPATHY: Kingscliff High School students have again taken a stand against bullying as they did in this image from 2017.

KINGSCLIFF High School students are standing up to bullies, as schools across the country commemorate the National Day of Action against Bullying and Violence.

Year 7, 8 and 9 students last month took part in several workshops and activities that focussed on imagining a school free from bullying.

The students learnt about the impact of bullying and cyber-bullying and the importance of showing empathy, understanding to create a safe space for victims.

Principal Michael Hensley said it was important students learned the value of becoming an Upstander - someone who will do something to prevent or call out bullying in a safe way, even if they are not directly involved themselves.

"At Kingscliff High School we value the importance of a safe and supportive learning community for all of our students,” Mr Hensley said.

"The best way to stop bullying is for all of us to speak up against it, to be an Upstander. The vast majority of our kids are fantastic and don't like to see bullying happen. Our message is that if they are not OK with it, get with the strength and be an Upstander.”

Student Well-being Coordinator Kim Rodenburg said the students were determined to continue the message of anti-bullying and wore their Upstander T-shirts with pride: "The plan is to create a sea of colours over the next couple of years, promoting the Upstander message.”