Kingscliff surf reef might catch a break

POSSIBILITY: Kingscliff's Codie Klein tears it up in Panama at a surf reef similar to Kingscliff proposal. ISA/Tweddle

A SURF reef trial at Kingscliff could get the green light from Tweed Shire Council this week as new information about the associated costs becomes clearer.

Back in July the council rejected participating in an application for a three-year trial of a surf reef off Dreamtime Beach, Kingscliff, due to the proposed in-kind costs of $100,000.

The decision was made after councillor Chris Cherry raised concerns about spending large amounts of money that should be used for post-flood damage.

But as the application process continues, Cr James Owen is asking the council to reconsider its decision as new grants become available replacing the original associated in-kind costs.

Cr Owen, who was absent for the July meeting, said he hoped the council would support the surf reef now that "a lot of that in-kind contribution would be covered in grant funding”.

"Council staff are supportive of this, they don't believe there are any significant concerns or environmental concerns,” hesaid.

"Tourism-wise this would be a great thing for Tweed.”

The idea for the project was developed by Offshore Surf Reefs spokesman Steve Barrett, who said the trial could potentially lead to the creation of surf reefs that could be replicated elsewhere.

"It hasn't been done before, nobody's been able to produce an artificial reef with a quality wave,” he said.

"If it's a successful trial then we would be looking at producing reefs worldwide. It's a trial for a limited period and and after that period it'll be removed.”

Mr Barrett said he hoped the council would support the project.

"It would be good to have council's support in principle because obviously along the way we're going to need to have access over council land for temporary access or maybe installing monitoring equipment,” he said.

"There wouldn't be any actual cost. They're not being asked to provide any funds and we don't want them to.”