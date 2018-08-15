Kingscliff TAFE to throw open its doors

SCHOOL leavers across the Tweed are getting ready to take a break from the books and head to a hands-on Open Day at TAFE NSW Kingscliff this Saturday to get a taste of vocational training and education options for next year.

Potential students can chat to professional and knowledgeable staff members, be engaged by practical demonstrations throughout the day in nail, beauty and hair, animal sciences, carpentry and cookery and participate in full and section-specialised campus tours.

TAFE NSW Regional General Manager Susie George said "there are more than half a million new jobs in the pipeline right now that require doing, not just knowing”.

"Courses for nine of the ten most in-demand jobs are already being delivered by TAFE NSW,” she said.

"With exciting courses and bachelor degrees in areas such as Hair and Beauty, Aviation, Animal Sciences, Community Services, Allied Health and Fitness, Creative and Design Ideation, Construction, Hospitality and Tourism, Aged Care, Automotive and Early Childhood and Education Support, choosing TAFE NSW is an obvious choice for people looking to secure their first job, win a promotion or endeavor on a career change.

"TAFE NSW students are in high demand because of the quality of their education and ability to hit the ground running with the job-ready skills that employers are looking for.”

Ms George said that visitors to Open Day on August 18 will learn more about how studying one of more than 1200 courses at TAFE NSW can turbocharge their career.

"Open Day will provide prospective students with an invaluable opportunity to explore the innovative range of courses and pathways to university, meet with award winning teachers and explore the practical, hands-on facilities at TAFE NSW,” she said.

For further information and to register visit: events.tafensw.edu.au/open-day or join Open Day activities at TAFE NSW Kingscliff from 10am - 2pm on 18 August.