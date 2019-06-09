Kingscliff through to Finals Day

RUGBY LEAGUE: Kingscliff High School scored a late try to advance to the Northern Rivers Finals Day in the under-15s, after winning their regional competition.

The boys from Kingscliff faced off with Banora Point High School, for the right to advance through to the finals day.

Kingscliff scored with two minutes left to level the game at 10-all, which is how it finished.

The Kingscliff side advanced through to the next round because they were the first team to score in the final.

Coach Dean Hilliard said he was proud of his students and they way they performed throughout the day-long carnival.

"I am really proud of the boy, and I am thrilled with how well we played on the day,” Hilliard said.

"We are very excited for them to progress through to the next round.

"They have been playing together now for three years so it is good to see them get some reward for their hard work.”

The Northern Rivers Finals Day will be held in Ballina on June 18.