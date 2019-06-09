Menu
Login
WINNERS: The Kingscliff under-15s pictured their final.
WINNERS: The Kingscliff under-15s pictured their final. Michael Doyle
Rugby League

Kingscliff through to Finals Day

Michael Doyle
by
9th Jun 2019 11:00 AM

RUGBY LEAGUE: Kingscliff High School scored a late try to advance to the Northern Rivers Finals Day in the under-15s, after winning their regional competition.

The boys from Kingscliff faced off with Banora Point High School, for the right to advance through to the finals day.

Kingscliff scored with two minutes left to level the game at 10-all, which is how it finished.

The Kingscliff side advanced through to the next round because they were the first team to score in the final.

Coach Dean Hilliard said he was proud of his students and they way they performed throughout the day-long carnival.

"I am really proud of the boy, and I am thrilled with how well we played on the day,” Hilliard said.

"We are very excited for them to progress through to the next round.

"They have been playing together now for three years so it is good to see them get some reward for their hard work.”

The Northern Rivers Finals Day will be held in Ballina on June 18.

kingscliff high school northern rivers rugby league nrrrl rugby league school boy rugby league
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Tweed's true ISC test comes this afternoon

    Tweed's true ISC test comes this afternoon

    Rugby League Riding a wave of confidence and momentum, Tweed and Sunshine Coast head into tomorrow's Intrust Super Cup game keen on stamping their premiership credentials

    Four burning questions for this weekend's LLT premiership

    Four burning questions for this weekend's LLT premiership

    Rugby League Plenty to look forward to in this weekend's round

    Minister's chilling warning: 'People will die this weekend'

    Minister's chilling warning: 'People will die this weekend'

    Motoring NSW annnounces start of double demerit crackdown

    Decision halted so councillors can investigate site

    Decision halted so councillors can investigate site

    Council News Councillor Chris Cherry said she had received a message of concern