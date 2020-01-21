Kingscliff to host one of the biggest surf sports events

Some of NSW best country surf life savers will be in action on Kingscliff Beach next month when the Cudgen Headland Surf Life Saving Club hosts the NSW Country Championships for the second year running. IMAGE: SUPPLIED

Some of NSW best country surf life savers will be in action on Kingscliff Beach next month when the Cudgen Headland Surf Life Saving Club hosts the NSW Country Championships for the second year running. IMAGE: SUPPLIED

KINGSCLIFF is bracing for an invasion of surf lifesavers next month when the Cudgen Headland Surf Life Saving Club plays host to the 2020 Envirobank NSW Country Surf Life Saving Championships.

It will be the second year the club has hosted the event which has attracted competitors form all NSW country clubs outside the Newcastle to Illawarra corridor from February 1-2.

The championships will see more than 1500 competitors taking part and with additional supporters, the event will be a major economic boost for Kingscliff and the Tweed.

A special media event to launch the championships was planned for the weekend to coincide with Cudgen's club championships but conditions forced a postponement.

The NSW country championships will, for the first time, be live-streamed allowing the competitors' family and friends at home, all over the state to watch the action live from Kingscliff Beach.

The event will be promoting a green footprint by having environmental sponsors, waste recycling plan and reusable water bottles.

The 2020 Envirobank NSW Country Surf Life Saving Championships is the only event on the surf sports calendar to feature a full range of events including surfboats, as well as all age groups from U8s through to Masters, within a two-day surf carnival.

The first NSW Country Championships was held in 1971 at Sawtell on the North Coast.

The championships will be a prelude to the NSW Surf Life Saving Championships which will be held at Blacksmiths Beach near Lake Macquarie from February 8 to March 8.

For more details got to surflifesaving.com.au/events/2020-envirobank-nsw-country-championships