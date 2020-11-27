IT’S time to lace up the runners, as the Kingscliff Triathlon makes its triumphant return to town this weekend.

The Triathlon, which will be held on Saturday, November 28 and Sunday, November 29, is expected to exceed 900 athletes, including 200 junior athletes ranging from age seven to 12.

The Adult and Kids Aquathon will be held on the Saturday, while competitors will participate in a Sprint Triathlon on the Sunday.

Race Director Mike Crawley said that athletes were itching to get back to Kingscliff, particularly after the postponement of the March Triathlon this year due to COVID-19.

“The Kingscliff Triathlon has adapted to the current climate, operating a COVID-safe event with a reduced program across two days,” Mr Crawley said.

Kingscliff Tri November 2019 Image: Bruce Wilson / Veloshotz

“We know the value of exercise on both physical and mental well being, and are pleased to be able to hold this event in a COVID-safe format and continue to showcase the Kingscliff destination to our regional neighbours”.

Since the creation of the Kingscliff Triathlon, the event has provided over 2,300 work experience opportunities for local volunteers and youth, and has raised over $200,000 for local community clubs.

The groups benefiting from the November event include the Pottsville and District Men’s Shed, Rotary Club of Banora Tweed, Currumbin Dragon Boaters, Cudgen Surf Life Saving Club, Cabarita Youth Service and Pottsville Croquet Club.

Kingscliff will also host the Nutri-Grain Ironman for Surf Life Saving, based from Cudgen Headland Surf Life Saving Club.

The event organisers thank the local residents and businesses for working with the event despite any inconvenience caused by road closures.

More information can be found at www.kingsclifftri.org.