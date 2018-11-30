Kingscliff volunteer first-aid trainer honoured for service

HONOUR: NSW Governor David Hurley presents Fay Gleave with the 2018 St John Volunteer Trainer of the Year award.

FAY Gleave has spent years dedicating her time to those in need and her hard work has been recognised.

Ms Gleave was named the 2018 St John Volunteer Trainer of the Year, which was presented to her by NSW Governor David Hurley last month in

Sydney.

"I have been teaching StJohn first aid as a volunteer trainer for the past 45 years,” she said.

"Since July 2014 I have taken on the First Aid in Primary Schools Program for students in Years 3-6.

"I've been going to 27 different schools in the Tweed Shire and teaching over 5000 children the basics of first aid.

"I also teach adult courses, with another volunteer trainer as at the age of 84 some of the equipment gets a bit hard to carry.

"I have saved lives and my students have also saved lives. I will continue to teach first aid whilst I am able, as I believe what you give in life you get back a hundred fold.

"I am also a retired member of the uniform branch of St John and I am a Commander of the Most Venerable Order of St John of Jerusalem.”