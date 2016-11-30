Kingscliff wig business heads in right direction

For Denise Singleton, Wigs for Wendy was a way to honour her late sister's battle with cancer.

But, the Kingscliff business owner has turned a simple idea of providing wigs to cancer patients into service that is boosting women's confidence through their chemotherapy.

In October, Ms Singleton launched the Wigs for Wendy service for any cancer patient wanting to feel better in their own skin.

"It can be difficult for women going through treatment because their immune system is compromised,” Ms Singleton said.

"They can't go to big shopping centres where there's lots of people, certainly when they're going through their treatments.

"We want to provide a small environment they can come to and we want to help them with make-up and styling of the wigs.”

Ms Singleton said she felt there was a gap in the Kingscliff area for cancer patients, especially women, who might need some extra help in navigating their journey through chemotherapy.

"I'd looked around and there's not a lot in the area here because we're a bit remote,” she said.

The wigs, which generally cost between $245 to $295, will be available for free to customers in need of some assistance.

Ms Singleton said she was very thankful for the support shown already from the Kingscliff community.

"We're tyring to set up a sewing group so we can make a lot of the caps for women because buying them is so expensive,” she said.

"You need different colours and styles and then in the summer you need a lighter one.

"We've had an amazing amount of people wanting to sew including a sewing group in Kingscliff.”

Ms Singleton said she hoped the service would extend to much more than just providing wigs.

"I want to liaise with other services around so we're sensing when we're talking with these women that they're not getting support we can refer them to someone else,” she said.

"But also make contact with another organisation to make sure that's followed up so it's not left up their hands.”

FAST FACTS:

For more information about Wigs for Wendy, contact:

Maddie and Lil Boutique, 108 Marine Parade, Kingscliff

0410 088 747