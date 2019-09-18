Kingscliff women complete the double

Kingscliff star player Ella Shultz is trying to stride away from Murwillumbah opponent Carolyn Hetterick. Picture: Toni Kelly Fleeton.

A SPIRITED performance by Kingscliff star Ella Shultz has led to her side completing the double in the Women's Division One Hockey league for 2019.

Kingscliff, who were minor premiers after the home and away season, lived up to their favourites-tag by defeating Murwillumbah in last weekend's grand final.

An opening goal to Zoe Mills in the second quarter was quickly followed by another to Kingscliff teammate Lisa Eglington to double their advantage.

Murwillumbah proved throughout the contest they were up for the fight, halving the deficit when Kellie Roatz scored.

But any hopes of a comeback win were halted when Mills scored her second of the match, guiding Kingscliff to the 3-1 triumph.

Shultz was named player of the grand final for her efforts during the match.

Kingscliff coach Gred Edwards said Shultz's ability to control the play was vital to his side's success.

"She had the ability to control the centre of the field," Edwards said.

"We used her in the midfield to distribute the ball and also her ability to receive the ball in our defence and push it through to our strikers really helped us win."

In the Division Two competition, minor premiers Casuarina fell at the last hurdle from securing the double.

Their grand final with Waratah Wrens went down to the wire, with the score 1-1 in the last quarter.

Waratah Stacy Butters scored late to guide her side to the premiership.

The Division Three decider also had the season's minor premiers fall short.

Murwillumbah had been the team to beat all season, and had multiple opportunities to score during their final against Casuarina.

A second quarter strike to Layla Marr of Casuarina was the difference between the sides in a tight game.