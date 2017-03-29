Kingscliff's draft height limits could be too small

THE fight over Kingscliff's future is far from solved as debate heats up over the town's locality plan.

Tweed Shire Councillor James Owen has called on council to reconsider the changes made to the draft Kingscliff Locality Plan during its last meeting, when councillors voted to limit the building height of medium-density residential zones to 12.2m and business zones to 13.6m.

The decision came after Cr Ron Cooper presented a petition of more than 14,000 signatures in favour of setting a height restriction of three storeys for some parts of Kingscliff.

Cr Owen said while he accepted council's decision, he believed it should have considered allowing building heights of up to 16.6 metres, or the equivalent of five-storeys in certain areas of Kingscliff.

"In early 2016 Tweed Shire Council ran community engagement sessions to find out exactly what the community wanted to see in the Kingscliff Locality plan,” Cr Owen said.

"Part of the feedback was that, whilst people generally wanted to maintain three storey height limits, they would be willing to accept building heights of up to 16.6m in certain areas of Kingscliff in return for developers providing public amenities such as a new library or more parks and playgrounds or additional environmental land.”

Cr Owen said while he did accept the resolution of council, he couldn't support a three storey limit.

"I can't support it because it is going to mean that my children won't have the future I'd envisaged for them in Kingscliff,” he said.

"The resolution effectively removes council's ability to negotiate significant community benefits and amenity outcomes for the people of Kingscliff and Tweed.”

Cr Owen said he planned to get council to reconsider the changes made to the draft plan prior to it going out for public consultation.

"I am putting up a rescission motion on this misguided and self-serving resolution at the April 16 council meeting along with a Notice of Motion to run a pilot consultation process to seek the community's feedback on what they would like to see at the development site at Pearl St, Kingscliff.”

During the March 16 meeting, Cr Cooper said he wanted the height limits introduced to prevent the approval of any exuberant developments in the future.