Kingscliff's Max Bryant named as part of Brisbane Heat

HOWZAT: Kingscliff's Max Bryant celebrates after knocking up a century against South Australia in the final of the Under 19 National Championships. Brody Grogan

KINGSCLIFF'S very own cricket champion Max Bryant is making a name for himself as he prepares for a bumper season.

Last month, Bryant, 18, was signed to the Brisbane Heat's senior squad in preparation for the KFC Big Bash League.

While he didn't end up batting for the squad during Wednesday's game against Melbourne Stars, Bryant's star-quality batting attracted recruiters during his time as Brisbane Heat's development rookie last season.

Bryant said he was honoured to be named part of the squad at this early stage of his career.

"It was pretty exciting, I was surprised,” he said.

"I'm so young, I didn't know I was going to get a contract.”

Brisbane Heat coach Dan Vettori said Bryant would make an excellent addition to the squad.

"Max has had a taste of what it is like in the BBL and now as a part of the full squad, we believe he can continue to develop his game,” Vettori said.

"He's got some good physical gifts so hopefully we can provide some more insights for him.”

Bryant's success doesn't stop there, with the former Cudgen star heading to New Zealand in January to play for Australia in the ICC World Under-19 Cup.

"It's pretty exciting getting picked for your country in the under-age World Cup,” he said.

"The team only got picked last week. I know most of them but I haven't played with some of the guys (before).

"I'm just excited. There's lots to come.”

Bryant also recently returned from the U19 national titles in Tasmania, where he notched up an impressive 125 runs off 91 balls as Queensland wrapped up a 10-wicket win against South Australia.

The former rugby league player said he would encourage Tweed students to turn to cricket over the summer.

"Get involved and playing with your town or city team, watch cricket and come to the Big Bash games,” Bryant said.

"I think the kids would enjoy that.

"I love playing sports, I played football in the winter and cricket in the summer for Cudgen.”