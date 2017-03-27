Kingscliff's Youth of the Year takes on district

Students Lydia O'Neill, Anna Wood, Ryan James, Ella Webb, Frewoini Baume, and Lilli Lebovits with the Lion's Club Youth of the Year judging panel.

A TWEED student has put her best foot forward during the annual Lions Youth of the Year competition.

Having gone through several rounds of the competition, Kingscliff Lions Club representative Lydia O'Neil competed at the district finals for the Australian Youth of the Year at Mt Gravatt, Queensland on Saturday, March 25.

While she did not progress to the next level, the Kingscliff Lions Club Youth of the Year chairperson Robert Lewis said Lydia was an excellent ambassador for the region.

"We were very pleased with the way she conducted herself and participated in all levels of the competition,” Mr Lewis said.

The Kingscliff High School student was up against students from across the district, including as far away as Goondiwindi, Queensland.

Kingscliff Lions president Des Lund said the competition offered students the chance to enhance their skills.

"It is designed to introduce students to the qualities of leadership, citizenship, interview techniques and public speaking experience at a time when they are preparing to enter the workforce or attend tertiary education,” he said.

"The judging comprised a round of interviews focusing on academic, sporting, cultural and civic achievements and concluded with a public speaking component.”