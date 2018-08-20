Kingswood won't stop moving

UPON touchdown on Australian soil after their latest Nashville recording sessions, Kingswood frontman Fergus Linacre is buoyed at the prospect of returning to the Northern Rivers.

With a new album on the way, much of which the band has already put on tape in Nashville, Linacre told the Tweed Daily News their gig at The Northern in Byron Bay this Saturday would be a timely road test for the new record.

Kingswood are set to perform new material on their upcoming tour. Contributed

"We plan on playing a bunch of the new stuff we have been recording,” Linacre said.

"It's very exciting for us. These upcming shows will be a good test to play the new songs live and see what the reaction is.

"You learn a lot about a song when you take it on the road. There's an opportunity there to play them before the album is finished.”

While no one can be sure which direction Kingswood, who have reinvented their sound from early hard-rock origins, will go on the new record, Linacre afforded fans one little Easter egg.

"We were listening to a lot of Queens of the Stone Age on the first record, a lot of Beatles on the second and if there's something that can explain where we're going with this one, we're listening to a lot of MJ (Michael Jackson) at the moment,” Linacre said.

From Kingswood's opening gambit onto the Melbourne pub-rock with the QOTSA-esque Change of Heart EP, their debut album Microscopic Wars and in 2017 After Hours, Close to Dawn, which felt in some parts more like a Chet Faker record than their early work on songs like Medusa, the band has made evolution a fundamental part of its essence.

Fergus Linacre, Alex Laska and Justin Debrincat of Kingswood. Contributed

"I think the one thing we took away from the last record is we realised we don't want to be a band that does the same thing over and over again,” Linacare said.

As Kingswood dared to be different on After Hours, Close to Dawn, receptive fans responded by giving the band a longer leash to explore.

"That album really allowed us, because it was quite diverse, to go in any direction with this record,” Linacre said.

"It's great to be freed up and be bold without feeling like you are going to cop backlash.

"The first album was a rock'n'roll record. The second album was an arty, late-Beatles record and the new stuff is a bit MJ, a bit Bruno. This one's going to be a little dance-y.”

Kingswood at Fusions on the Field. Matthew Newton

The opportunity to traverse genre and transform, according to a grateful Linacre, is down to having some of "the best fans in the world”.

"We feel like the fans are on our side,” he said.

"They give us a licence and it enables us to make the music we want to make.”

Kingswood

When: Saturday, August 25, 9pm

Where: The Northern, Byron Bay

Tickets: www.thenorthern.com.au