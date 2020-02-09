Why this singer choose to film music video in the Tweed

Creative director Mack Lindon filming Cali Jade on Kingscliff beach last weekend for her music video. Pictures courtesy of Vision Pictures Australia.

WHEN Cali Jade thought of the perfect place to capture the essence of healing that her new single is about, Kingscliff Beach was first to mind.

The Tweed Coast beach features in the Gold Coast singer's new music video for her song Mercy.

Cali, 34, transitioned from singing in her shower to channelling her personal healing into music and producing an album that launches in March.

"(Mercy) is derived from true events and experiences," the mum-of-three explained.

"These experiences, now life lessons, stem from growing up in a home surrounded by domestic violence, physical and sexual abuse that I experienced as a child all prior to the age of 13.

"Writing this song and developing this music video was not only a release but a method of internal and spiritual healing, where I hope it can help others to process any childhood abuse or trauma they may have experienced."

Cali said the song told the story of her journey from experiencing traumas from an early age to gaining a sense of comfort from and gravitating towards certain types of men.

"That sense of comfort needs to be broken as we tend to find a sense of 'home' in people that are not healthy for our individual growth as an adult," the Upper Coomera resident said.

"There are certain lines in the song where I hope that people listening can connect with the song, know that they are worthy, they are deserving of the love they seek and give to others despite the obstacles we need to overcome and relearn what true love is about. Not just love from others but the love we must have for ourselves."

The university student who works in real estate said she found the Tweed coastline just "magical".

"A lot of people go to the beach and reflect," she said.

"I see it as a place to go to and cleanse. Cleanse my identity and self, being reborn into a pure, free, undamaged soul."