Kingy's Saturday sessions in the park

LIVE MUSIC: See Lissy Stanton soon at Music in the Park.

LIVE MUSIC: See Lissy Stanton soon at Music in the Park. Liana Turner

SATURDAYS are about to get better for music lovers in the Tweed with a stream of Northern Rivers artists playing free gigs on the Kingscliff foreshore twice a month from now until the end of the year.

Don't miss the Round Mountain Girls at Music in the Park on Saturday, November 17. Tao Jones

Backed by Tweed Shire Council, Music in the Park takes place from 1pm at Rowan Robinson Park on Marine Parade on the first and third Saturdays of every month until Saturday, December 15.

Local Kingscliff musician Bronte Perkinson kicked off Saturday Sessions earlier this month in front of an appreciative crowd.

Upcoming sessions

September 1: Jorge Pereira

Sept 15: The Mangrove Jack Band

Oct 6: Juzzie Smith

Oct 20: Lissy Stanton

Nov 3: Dan Hannaford

Nov 17: Round Mountain Girls

Dec 1: Trombone Kellie Gang

Dec 15: Shelly Many Evans