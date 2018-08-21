Kingy's Saturday sessions in the park
SATURDAYS are about to get better for music lovers in the Tweed with a stream of Northern Rivers artists playing free gigs on the Kingscliff foreshore twice a month from now until the end of the year.
Backed by Tweed Shire Council, Music in the Park takes place from 1pm at Rowan Robinson Park on Marine Parade on the first and third Saturdays of every month until Saturday, December 15.
Local Kingscliff musician Bronte Perkinson kicked off Saturday Sessions earlier this month in front of an appreciative crowd.
Upcoming sessions
September 1: Jorge Pereira
Sept 15: The Mangrove Jack Band
Oct 6: Juzzie Smith
Oct 20: Lissy Stanton
Nov 3: Dan Hannaford
Nov 17: Round Mountain Girls
Dec 1: Trombone Kellie Gang
Dec 15: Shelly Many Evans