Menu
Login
LIVE MUSIC: See Lissy Stanton soon at Music in the Park.
LIVE MUSIC: See Lissy Stanton soon at Music in the Park. Liana Turner
News

Kingy's Saturday sessions in the park

Steve Vivian
by
21st Aug 2018 12:00 PM

SATURDAYS are about to get better for music lovers in the Tweed with a stream of Northern Rivers artists playing free gigs on the Kingscliff foreshore twice a month from now until the end of the year.

Don't miss the Round Mountain Girls at Music in the Park on Saturday, November 17.
Don't miss the Round Mountain Girls at Music in the Park on Saturday, November 17. Tao Jones

Backed by Tweed Shire Council, Music in the Park takes place from 1pm at Rowan Robinson Park on Marine Parade on the first and third Saturdays of every month until Saturday, December 15.

Local Kingscliff musician Bronte Perkinson kicked off Saturday Sessions earlier this month in front of an appreciative crowd.

Upcoming sessions

September 1: Jorge Pereira

Sept 15: The Mangrove Jack Band

Oct 6: Juzzie Smith

Oct 20: Lissy Stanton

Nov 3: Dan Hannaford

Nov 17: Round Mountain Girls

Dec 1: Trombone Kellie Gang

Dec 15: Shelly Many Evans

entertainment kingscliff live music music in the park
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Rain coming our way, finally

    Rain coming our way, finally

    News Bureau of Meteorology forecasts rain for the end of the week

    Land swap deal to help flood-prone businesses

    Land swap deal to help flood-prone businesses

    News Council buys land to create new flood-free industrial hub

    Check out what's in this week's Tweed Link

    Check out what's in this week's Tweed Link

    News Tweed Shire Council's weekly newsletter

    Ex-bikies follow a new path

    Ex-bikies follow a new path

    News Hardened criminals find church to change their lives around

    Local Partners