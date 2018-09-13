Kingy's sensational six-medal haul at state championships

TOP PERFORMERS: Kingscliff High School picked up six medals at the state champs with Eoghan Barns, Helina Bishop, Lacey Madden and Reece Madden taking home some shiny mementos.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kingscliff High School picked up six medals at the state champs with Eoghan Barns, Helina Bishop, Lacey Madden and Reece Madden taking home some shiny mementos. Richard Mamando

KINGSCLIFF High School is celebrating the remarkable efforts of its young athletes after the school took home a brilliant medal haul from the New South Wales Combined High Schools Athletics Championships last week.

Thirteen students travelled down to the championships at the Sydney Athletics Complex in Olympic Park, where the cohort achieved a level of success the school hasn't seen in years.

The students won two gold medals thanks to an heroic performance from Reece Madden who took out the 1500m walk and discus titles; two silver medals (Helina Bishop in triple jump and Eoghan Barns in the 800m); and two bronze medals (Lacey Madden in discus and Eoghan Barns in the 400m).

To make the state championships is an impressive feet in itself.

Starting at school carnivals, where roughly 10,000 students try to run, jump and throw their way into the next stage, only 20 students from NSW make it to the championships, and only two students in each region are able to compete in the finals.

The school's sports co-ordinator, Dean Hillard, was thrilled.

"I'm just as pleased with the guys who go down and just have a go,” Mr Hillard said.

"It's a once-in-a-lifetime for many of them. I'm so pleased and happy when I see Kingscliff High students competing and happy. Just to compete on this stage and compete well is a great effort.

"I'd like to say thanks to all the parents of the students for their help and commitment, it really helped and everything ran smoothly for the kids to achieve these great results.”