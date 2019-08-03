Kirra excited for home Golden Nugget

BOWLS: It is one of the most prestigious junior competitions in the country, with an adopted star aiming to take home the crown.

The Junior Golden Nugget begins today at Tweed Heads Bowls Club, with the best junior boy and girl bowlers across the country competing for this year's crown.

Kirra Bourke is preparing to take part in her third Golden Nugget but this year's competition has a different feeling for the 17-year-old.

Having moved to the Tweed from her home state of Victoria at the end of last year, Kirra will be competing at her home club.

"It is going to be different now this is my club but it will be good,” Kirra said.

"Preparation has been good, with a lot of drills and training.

"Hopefully I will be able to get the job done this weekend.”

There will be 16 competitors in the boys' and girls' divisions.

Pool matches will be played on the Saturday, with the top two from each of the four pools advancing to the quarter-finals, which begin on Sunday.

Kirra will have to navigate Jordyn Long (Vic), Olivia Rothwell (Qld) and Kasey Cone (NSW) to get through to Sunday's finals.

Kirra said the Junior Golden Nugget was special for all 16 of the players, who only interacted a few times a year.

"Personally, for me it is special because it is my home club but it is all under-18 players get together and have a good hit-out against each other,” she said.

"It is a really enjoyable competition.”

The first pool matches will be held at 8.30am today. The grand final of both divisions will be held tomorrow at 2pm.