Park's permanent residents take Kirra rally to council

Kirra Beach Tourist Park rally residents and supporters unite in 2018 against Gold Coast City Council's plans to phase out permanents by 2028. Photo: Bob Anthony

Kirra Beach Tourist Park rally residents and supporters unite in 2018 against Gold Coast City Council's plans to phase out permanents by 2028. Photo: Bob Anthony

KIRRA Beach Tourist Park permanent residents are taking their campaign to "stay put" on the road, straight to the Gold Coast City Council chambers tomorrow.

The committee, representing long-term residents at the park, has been opposed to plans by council to have them all evicted by 2028 to allow for redevelopment of the facility.

Faced with uncertainty as to how long they would be allowed to stay, the residents have a small victory thanks to the efforts of Division 14 Councillor Gail O'Neill in obtaining a guarantee they would have tenure up until 2028.

However according to committee member Rod Piling, that has failed to provide comfort to many of the ageing permanents.

"We are glad the council has given us some time but for many elderly people here, in 2028, they will be much older so what will happened to them?" he said.

"There's still a high degree of uncertainty as to the future of this park and that is causing plenty of anxiety.

"Our action in taking our concerns directly to the councillors is all about having them rescind their decision to evict us and let us stay put, especially since there are no definitely plans for what council wants to do with the park."

Mr Piling said council have spent approximately $1.6 million on purchasing existing manufactured homes in the park which weer now standing empty.

"It makes no sense to us to have theese houses empty when council could be renting them out," he said.

"Our residents are all paying rents which are going into the council coffers so why be in a hurry to get us out?"

Fellow committee member Ray Bischoff said the rally outside the council chambers at 11.30am would coincide with the council regular meeting at Bundall and anyone who was concerned for the ate to for the Kirra Park residents was invited to attend.