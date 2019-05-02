Kite wants more control from his Raiders

RUGBY LEAGUE: While they came away from Round 4 with a 10-point win, Brent Kite said his side was far from their best against Mullumbimby.

Trailing at half-time, the premiers needed to dig deep to avoid an unlikely upset against the winless Giants, away from home.

Kite said ball control and patience were the main areas he wanted his charges to focus on, ahead of their game against the undefeated Mustangs.

"We like to pass the ball around a little bit but at this early stage of the season it isn't sticking so we just need to make sure of the fundamentals,” Kite said.

"We will only get better at that.

"You want to build your season first, and you need to get those building before you start playing a more stylish game.”

The Raiders coach said this weekend's match-up will be a physical game, and one which would be another good test for his side just five matches into the season.

Kite said he was expecting the scoreline to be close and believed the game could come down to a couple of plays.

"Every game against them last year was tough and physical,” he said.

"They will be on a high coming off a win against Ballina.”

The A-grade match will kick-off at 2.45pm on Sunday, with a full day of action beginning with the LLT Premiership match at 10.45am.