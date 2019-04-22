Klim hosts 10th edition of Classic

SWIM KING: Michael Klim will be at the 10th Cooly Classic Ocean Swim to host private sessions.

SWIM KING: Michael Klim will be at the 10th Cooly Classic Ocean Swim to host private sessions. Matt Roberts

SWIMMING: A new distance and an Australian legend are just two reasons the 10th annual Cooly Classic Ocean Swim will not be one to miss.

The prominent event of the Queensland swimming calendar will be held next Sunday, April 28, with a large crowd expected to pack the Snaaper Rocks and Kirra Beach.

In addition to the traditional 1km and 2km disciplines, this year's event will also feature a 5km race, which will bring in athletes more suited to the long-distance swims.

This year's edition of the Classic will also have a strong junior section, with a 1km and 3km swim being contested.

World Series Swims director, John Guise, said this year's event was going to be a celebration.

"Our participation levels have been growing steadily over the past few years and now swimmers are looking for new challenges,” Guise said.

"The longer distances, like 5km, are the equivalent of stepping up to a half marathon in running.

"Naturally, people like to push their limits so the new event has had a lot of interest.”

This year will also offer a private ocean swimming experience with one of Australia's greatest swimmers.

Michael Klim will be hosting the sessions which include a goal setting session, coaching and two private ocean swims at Southern Gold Coast beaches.

The former Olympic and world champion said the Classic was for swimmers at every level, and watching people complete an ocean swim for the first time was one of the event's great appeals.

"We've got a lot of people who come down for their first and they leave with huge smiles,” Klim said.

"We offer swims for kids under 12 right to the 5km swim.

"The whole thing is really capturing the growth of ocean swimming and swimming is such a big part of the Aussie culture and we have seen large participation because of this.”

Klim said the social aspect of the ocean swim is also what brings some of Australia's best athletes to the start line.

The former world record holder said the camaraderie between the retired professional swimmers added another element to the sport which kept him coming back.

For first time ocean swimmers, the 1km event is the perfect distance to test yourself, according to Klim.

"The 1km is a great event to sink your teeth into,” he said.

"It is a good and challenging distance without being too short or too long.

"This year it is the 5km swim what has the largest numbers of any distance.

"We see this huge surge in marathon swimming and it shows in these numbers.”

Klim will be on hand to host the private sessions but spaces are limited.

Only 20 spaces are available to the general public making this a very personal experience for a limited number of swimmers.

For more information on the Series visit worldseriesswims.com.au