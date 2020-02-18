Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Paramedics treated a man with a knife embedded in his stomach who was allegedly stabbed in Brookvale this afternoon. Picture: TNV
Paramedics treated a man with a knife embedded in his stomach who was allegedly stabbed in Brookvale this afternoon. Picture: TNV
Crime

GRAPHIC: Knife lodged in man’s stomach after public stabbing

by Jessica McSweeney
18th Feb 2020 6:34 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been taken to hospital with a knife lodged in his stomach after a stabbing at Brookvale in Sydney's Northern Beaches early this afternoon.

The incident happened at about 2pm, with police told the man was stabbed near the busy Westfield Warringah Mall.

A man has been rushed to hospital with a knife embedded in his stomach after reportedly being stabbed in Brookvale. Picture: TNV
A man has been rushed to hospital with a knife embedded in his stomach after reportedly being stabbed in Brookvale. Picture: TNV

The man, aged in his 20s, had what appeared to be a kitchen knife stuck in his stomach.

Paramedics treated the man at a garage next to the Warringah Medical Centre.

Police are investigating the stabbing and have yet to establish a crime scene or make any arrests.

More Stories

Show More
editor picks knife crime public stabbing stabbing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        All the info from world team selections: On the Greens

        All the info from world team selections: On the Greens

        Bowls Broadbeach’s Katelyn Inch has been selected to represent New Zealand in the World Championships on the Gold Coast in May.

        Coolangatta Bluebirds give Bond University an almighty scare

        Coolangatta Bluebirds give Bond University an almighty scare

        AFL Inaccuracy has cost Coolangatta an unlikely pre-season hit

        Coolangatta Bluebirds give Bond University an almighty scare

        Coolangatta Bluebirds give Bond University an almighty scare

        AFL Inaccuracy has cost Coolangatta an unlikely pre-season hit

        Coolangatta Bluebirds give Bond University an almighty scare

        Coolangatta Bluebirds give Bond University an almighty scare

        AFL Inaccuracy has cost Coolangatta an unlikely pre-season hit