Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police have confirmed they have seized a knife and are speaking with four people over the fatal stabbing death of a man at an Earlville house.
Police have confirmed they have seized a knife and are speaking with four people over the fatal stabbing death of a man at an Earlville house.
Crime

Knife seized as police probe fatal stabbing

by Grace Mason
29th Jan 2020 3:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have confirmed they have seized a knife and are speaking with four people over the fatal stabbing death of a man at an Earlville house.

It is alleged the 28-year-old was with a group of people at the Downing St residence late last night when an altercation broke out and he suffered a serious injury.

Far North police Det Insp Sonia Smith said several people at the house at the time transported the man to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A crime scene remains in place at the house.

Det Insp Smith said a post mortem investigation was being carried out, but the man had sustained a significant chest wound.

"Detectives have located a knife at the scene," she said.

Our role now is to find answers for his family."

She said she could not confirm whether alcohol had been a factor.

Two men and two women are currently assisting police.

Det Insp Smith said the four and the deceased man were known to each other.

She called on any witnesses who had not yet spoken with police to come forward.

crime homicide squad murder violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        EXPLAINED: Reason for the Tweed's 'unsightly' water

        premium_icon EXPLAINED: Reason for the Tweed's 'unsightly' water

        News Tweed Shire Council has reassured residents they are working towards fixing the 'dirty water' flowing from the region's taps.

        BACK TO SCHOOL: Tweed students reveal goals for 2020

        premium_icon BACK TO SCHOOL: Tweed students reveal goals for 2020

        News The 2020 school year resumed in earnest on the Tweed

        Drone pilot reveals success of Tweed shark safety program

        premium_icon Drone pilot reveals success of Tweed shark safety program

        News The drone does three flights an hour during tourist season

        NAMED: 24 people to appear in Tweed Heads Local Court today

        premium_icon NAMED: 24 people to appear in Tweed Heads Local Court today

        Crime Here is a list of everyone appearing in front of Tweed Heads Local Court today