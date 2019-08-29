Knife-wielding kidnapper sentenced to jail

The man has been sentenced to four years imprisonment over the 2018 incident.

A KIDNAPPER who tied up and repeatedly slashed his hostage with a knife has been sentenced to jail.

Nambucca man Jason Murray Elphick has been sentenced to four years imprisonment with a non-parole period of two years and three months at Coffs Harbour District Court over the incident which took place at Bellingen last year.

According to the police facts the victim, a 31 year-old man, was slashed with the knife in the early hours of May 28, 2018, after Elphick and an accomplice forced entry into his home and demanded money from him.

He suffered a cut to his hand.

The victim was then driven to Fuller's Service Station in his own vehicle where he was attacked again, suffering a cut to his forehead.

The crime scene at Bellingen's Fuller's store.

At this point the victim managed to escape and sought assistance from a nearby man, who was also injured when he tried to stop the vehicle from driving away.

The men fled and a crime scene was established at the service station.

It wasn't until six months later when Elphick, who had been found at Crestmead in Queensland, was extradited to NSW and charged.

He was sentenced at Coffs Harbour yesterday on charges of aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence - wound, and kidnap in company w/i serious indictable occasion actual bodily harm.

Elphick will be eligible for parole on March 3, 2021.