Know yourself from inside out

LISTEN UP: It's crucial to tune-in to your body and listen to what it is trying to tell you. SrdjanPav

ON THE COUCH with Sarah Bergman

ARE you embodied? What does that even mean?

Embodiment in its simplest term is the expression of our bodies, it is the way we are. We interact with the world from our bodies and we can do this with or without awareness.

If we do this without awareness it can be said that we are disembodied - that is not consciously residing in our bodies.

Thus, embodiment is inside out, rather than outside in. It is when we take the time to be aware of ourselves and how we are thinking, feeling, perceiving, relating, acting in the present moment. A subjective felt sense of our body. Literally tuning in to our bodies and having a sense of how we are and what we may need in the present moment. (Please note: that People who have experienced extreme trauma may become disembodied in order to feel some sense of safety, it is a survival instinct and becoming embodied takes time and specific care, this is another topic).

In my practice, helping people tune into their bodies to become embodied is a big part of the work. For if we are disembodied we are not deeply aware or connected to our felt sense, of what we are experiencing in the present moment.

If we wish to change our lives or ourselves, we firstly need to become aware of what we do and how we do it. Then we can feel whether the way we are serves us or not and choose to do things differently. Change naturally happens when we are aware and connected to ourselves, when we are embodied.

When we are disembodied, we go through life feeling numb and unable to feel our full range and depth of emotions. This in turn will lead to you not being sure of what you really need or putting others before yourself. It is likely you will live life at a fast pace trying to get what you think you need to feel secure, while disregarding your inner world.

In essence, you will try to fill the emptiness on the inside from the outside, by turning to work, food, alcohol or other "rewards” or addictions.

Lastly, you will make the same mistakes over and over again and this is the pain of not being embodied.

Your body is the sole vehicle you have in life. It is worthwhile tuning into it.

* Sarah Bergman is a columnist with the Tweed Daily News and provides counselling through the practice of Gestalt Psychotherapy for individuals, families and couples.