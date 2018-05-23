Knowing your legal rights

Police sniffer dogs at the entrance to Splendour In The Grass.

CRIME SCENE with Carl Edwards

I'M OFTEN asked: "How on earth can you stand to defend a 'criminal'?”

Say, a man accused of rape, murder, or even a lesser charge of growing cannabis, drink driving or a traffic offence.

But let's think about the 'bad guy' in question. Imagine you've been accused of being the bad guy. But there's more to the story. Or you didn't commit the crime at all. Or you were at a crisis point in life when you made a mistake and you're truly remorseful.

Indeed, most clients that come through the Tweed and Murwillumbah Local Courts come from complex backgrounds.

Some have fallen into a path of self-destruction, others have suffered poverty since childhood, violence orneglect by the people supposed to care for them.

The NSW justice system does provide an array of adjunct community and services to help make our community better.

That's not to say the courts won't serve out their fair of punishments too. The bar to reach is 'beyond a reasonable doubt', which means that for every person before the court, the prosecution must produce the evidence which proves this is the case.

Without this adversarial system - the envy of many developing countries - innocent people are imprisoned and the rights of the individual are squandered.

Even with this ideal system, many people simply don't know their rights. Which is why I am providing the Tweed community with this monthly column.

It will traverse the colourful landscape of crime in the Tweed and other legal matters that might be important to you, anything from drugs to domestic violence and children's crime.

Festival searches

The biggest upcoming police involvement in our area will be the music festivals. With tickets fast selling out and more than 30,000 revellers expected to hit the Northern Rivers in the coming months, they will become increasingly visible.

Here's what you need to know if you're attending a festival and you've been asked for a strip search.

If a police sniffer dog sits next to you, it gives police 'reasonable grounds of suspicion' for a body search, but not for a strip search or an internal one.

A police officer can only search a person without a warrant if he or she suspects on reasonable grounds a person is in possession of prohibited drugs.

Police can also form reasonable suspicion because of the behaviour of a person or the reasons why they came to the attention of police, for example, if you were seen jumping a fence.

Police don't need to form a suspicion at all if they ask if they can search you (or strip search you) and you say 'yes'. If you don't want a strip search, clearly state you don't consent, but that you will cooperate with police directions.

Police may obtain a warrant that covers the festival grounds, and often surrounding areas, so they have the right to search without any suspicion.

And for anyone asked to enter a tent to 'cough' out any items within their body, the NSW legislation has provision for body cavity searches but they can only be conducted by a GP.

If you've been given an illegal strip search, and evidence was derived, you must get a lawyer right away. A good criminal lawyer may request the charges are withdrawn, or can fight to keep you out of court altogether.

* Carl Edwards is a Tweed Heads-based criminal lawyer and will be contributing a monthly column to the Tweed Daily News, with this his first contribution. Contact him at info@carledwardssolicitor.net.au