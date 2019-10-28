Knox Park car spaces limited during upgrade

An artist's impression of the planned upgrades to Knox Park in Murwillumbah.

An artist's impression of the planned upgrades to Knox Park in Murwillumbah.

A SECTION of the car park at Murwillumbah’s Knox Park will be closed for six weeks while the upgrade continues.

Tweed Shire Council landscape architect Ian Bentley said the carpark would be operational by early December.

Mr Bentley said the partial closure will cordon off the section of park on the corner of Wollumbin and Brisbane streets, and part of the adjoining car park.

“The project will see older areas of the park upgraded and aims to encourage greater usage and address safety concerns,” Mr Bentley said.

“There will be a widened pedestrian walkway and gathering area, a picnic setting, new seating, new lighting, a drinking fountain an upgraded bus shelter, along with landscaped garden beds.”

Mr Bentley said some parking bays would be available at the Knox Park car park, but during times of high demand, he encouraged people to park in the Murwillumbah multi-level car park.

“This car park offers free two and four hour parking on the ground level and free all day parking on the upper level,” he said.

The Knox Park upgrade project is funded through the Building Better Regions Fund and the Restart NSW Fund.

For more information visit, tweed.nsw.gov.au/KnoxParkUpgrade.