Knuckle dusters, ammunition and drugs seized

WEAPONS and drugs seized during a traffic stop has landed a 24-year-old man in court today.

Officers from the Tweed-Byron Police District stopped a Holden Commodore, on Kirkwood Rd, Tweed Heads South, yesterday morning, where they allegedly found marijuana, cash and a pair of knuckle-dusters.

The 24-year-old was taken to the Tweed Heads Police Station and arrested.

During a subsequent search of a home on Sunset Place, Tweed Heads West, police allegedly seized MDMA, cannabis leaf, cannabis seed, dimethyltryptamine, methylamphetamine, a number of pharmaceutical drugs, knuckle dusters and ammunition.

The 24-year-old man was charged with deal with proceeds of crime, possess ammunition without permit, two counts of supply prohibited drug greater than indictable quantity, three counts of possess prohibited weapon and six counts of possess prohibited drug.

He was refused bail to face Tweed Heads Local Court today