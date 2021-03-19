Menu
The NSW Government has acquired an additional piece of land to expand Cudgen Nature Reserve and aid the recovery of the Tweed koala population. Picture: Supplied
Environment

Koala habitat saved by state government

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
19th Mar 2021 10:28 AM
A controversial lot just a kilometre from Cabarita Beach is under contract with the state government with plans for the lot to be added to koala reservation.

The announcement of the 73.5ha lot purchase was made via State Member Geoff Provest’s Facebook page on Thursday night.

Lot 2 Clothiers Creek Road, Cabarita Beach, Bogangar is now under contract with the state government.
“After representations to the Minister for Environment Matt Kean in recent months I was delighted to join with him (Thursday) as he confirmed contracts have exchanged on Lot 2 Clothiers Creek Road, Bogangar,” Mr Provest said.

“This parcel of land will now be added to the habitat portfolio for Cudgen Nature Reserve.

“This is great news for the koalas and the community members passionate to ensure this land was preserved.”

In July last year a 98ha lot of land was also purchased by the state and added to the reserve.

