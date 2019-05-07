Menu
Login
NOT ENOUGH: The North East Forest Alliance says the Liberal Party's pledge of $6 million in funding for koalas is not good enough.
NOT ENOUGH: The North East Forest Alliance says the Liberal Party's pledge of $6 million in funding for koalas is not good enough. John McCutcheon
Environment

Koala promise is too late

Rick Koenig
by
7th May 2019 10:40 AM

THE North East Forest Alliance says the Liberal Party's commitment of $6 million to protect koalas in northern NSW and south-east Queensland is "too little too late”.

Spokesperson Dailan Pugh said a promise to provide more funding to animal hospitals such as Currumbin Wildlife Hospital did not address the "extinction crisis”.

"While the need for koala hospitals is growing, this is primarily due to the ongoing loss and degradation of koala habitat,” he said.

"What is urgently needed is habitat protection and restoration.”

Mr Pugh said $6 million would go "nowhere near” fixing the damage done to koala habitat.

"This devastation of the best koala habitat has been approved by the Commonwealth, and Melissa Price specifically, against our representations,” he said.

"The Liberal Party needs to realise that throwing money at a problem will not make it go away.

"Six million dollars will go nowhere near fixing the damage they have allowed to koala habitat, and are still allowing today.”

koalas north east forest alliance
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Fundraising for seeing eye dogs

    Fundraising for seeing eye dogs

    News The charity hopes to raise more than $600,000.

    • 7th May 2019 11:44 AM
    Popular ute recalled due to side step issue

    Popular ute recalled due to side step issue

    Motoring More than 13,000 utes have been recalled.

    Woman crashes car into wall at Tweed Heads

    Woman crashes car into wall at Tweed Heads

    Crime It's understood the driver hit the accelerator instead of the brake.

    McCann hails Tweed side's 'special' performance

    McCann hails Tweed side's 'special' performance

    News Coach proud of his under-18 premiers