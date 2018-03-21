Koalas, wakeboarding, K'cliff skate park on council's agenda

Tweed Shire Council to consider working with Currumbin Wildlife Hospital to identify opportunities to support the rehabilitation of Tweed wildlife.

TWEED Shire Council will meet tomorrow at the Tweed Heads chamber to discuss a range of agenda items, including:

Protecting wildlife

COUNCILLOR James Owen is calling on Tweed Shire Council to consider working with Currumbin Wildlife Hospital to identify opportunities to support the rehabilitation of Tweed wildlife.

Staff suggest council can further assist with more communication and engagement activities within the community to highlight the work of the wildlife hospital.

Kingscliff skate park

COUNCILLOR Ron Cooper is requesting council to meet with the Kingscliff community to discuss the possibility of creating a skate park.

A round table discussion has been proposed for the end of April.

Tree count

MAYOR Katie Milne is asking council to investigate the health of the street trees in Murwillumbah CBD.

The report will also assess whether more trees need to be planted to improve shading.

Native forests

MAYOR Katie Milne is calling on Tweed Shire Council to create a new policy to assist in the reforestation of the shire.

The policy would aim to support and encourage landholders to reforest the landscape on a major scale.

Cr Milne is also moving to have the LEP amended to prohibit Private Native Forestry that involves the further clearing of native forests.

Flying fox plan

TWEED Shire Council staff are recommending the Tweed Flying-fox Camp Management Plan 2018 be adopted. The plan would also need the implementation of recurrent $12,000 to achieve success.

Wakeboard ban

COUNCIL will consider banning extreme water sports from Tweed waterways at Thursday's meeting.

Mayor Katie Milne is calling for the Local Environmental Plan to be amended to prohibit commercial wake-boarding or other water based activities that have a high impact on the waterways and cause unnecessary erosion.