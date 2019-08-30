Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Thanasi Kokkinakis of Australia speaks to the media at a press conference during day two of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Tuesday, January 15, 2019. (AAP Image/Erik Anderson) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Thanasi Kokkinakis of Australia speaks to the media at a press conference during day two of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Tuesday, January 15, 2019. (AAP Image/Erik Anderson) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Tennis

Kokkinakis withdraws from Nadal match

30th Aug 2019 7:20 AM

THANASI Kokkinakis has withdrawn from the US Open in yet another setback for the injury-plagued Australian tennis star.

Kokkinakis was scheduled to take on Rafael Nadal in the feature night match on Thursday, but has pulled out with a shoulder injury.

Kokkinakis battled for almost four hours on Tuesday to beat Ilya Ivashka in four sets in what was the 24-year-old's first main-draw win at a grand slam since the 2015 French Open.

World No. 203 Kokkinakis, also retired from the first round of this year's Australian Open with the same injury.

More Stories

rafael nadal tennis thanasi kokkinakis us open
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Hero cop’s mum: ‘Let the scum rot in jail’

    premium_icon Hero cop’s mum: ‘Let the scum rot in jail’

    Crime HE’S the cop killer who was controversially freed on parole in April – now ‘the scum is back where he belongs’, says the victim’s mum.

    Former deputy mayor of the Tweed Shire wants back in

    premium_icon Former deputy mayor of the Tweed Shire wants back in

    News Race for deputy heats up with another contender

    Council set to review next draft of land strategy

    premium_icon Council set to review next draft of land strategy

    News ANOTHER draft of the Tweed Shire Council’s Rural Land Strategy which has circled...

    After 22 years, search finally ramps up for missing Marion

    premium_icon After 22 years, search finally ramps up for missing Marion

    News "We have had some wins which are bittersweet"