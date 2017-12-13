Kombis take to the Tweed roads in style

HANG TEN: John and Kaz Martin are bringing their Kombis to life as part of their business.

TURNING a passion into a business is everyone's dream but for this Kingscliff couple that dream became a reality when they started Kombis on the Coast.

John and Kaz Martin run their vintage car rental business to help make people's entries to formals and weddings a bit more special.

We chat with Kaz about Kombis on the Coast:

What inspired you to open your own business?

Early Kombis have always been a passion of ours.

We rebuilt 'Olive' (1966 Panel van) 10 years ago now, a two and half year process, and have since purchased another 1966 windowed transporter 'Archie' to share the garage. We figured we could share the joy they bring us to others by putting them to work and enabling my husband and I to do something together aside from our everyday jobs.

What do you most enjoy about operating your own business?

We love operating our own venture, making decisions together and being surrounded by happy people celebrating special occasions, events, marketing concepts of all types and helping clients create their own experiences.

What's the biggest challenge in operating a business in Tweed?

Our biggest challenge is handling daylight savings with our Queensland neighbours, ensuring there's no confusion when times are discussed.

What are your future plans for the business?

Hopefully to acquire another windowed bus, maybe a Samba, or perhaps network with other owners of suitable Kombis.

We haven't decided yet, but will definitely continue to enjoy what we do and bring fun and happiness to events we are called up to.

DETAILS

For more information about Kombis on the Coast, contact: