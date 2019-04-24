Menu
Login
Kombucha is now on tap in the Tweed.
Kombucha is now on tap in the Tweed. Contributed
Offbeat

Kombucha is now on tap in the Tweed

Rick Koenig
by
24th Apr 2019 12:27 PM

KOMBUCHA fans rejoice - the popular pro-biotic drink is now available on tap at Tweed Valley IGA in Murwillumbah - and it's all made from locally sourced ingredients.

Store Manager Mark Pettit said buyers can purchase a one litre jug of kombucha for $12.99 and are encouraged to bring back the same jug for an $8.99 refill as part of a re-use and recycle initiative.

The store currently has several different flavours including ginger and turmeric lime, passion-fruit and rhubarb and honey.

And despite a soft opening, the drink has been a hit with customers with the store already forced to refill several canisters due to its popularity.

Tweed Valley IGA employees Maddie Lecke and Emma O'Brien serve locally sourced Kombucha and honey which is now available on tap.
Tweed Valley IGA employees Maddie Lecke and Emma O'Brien serve locally sourced Kombucha and honey which is now available on tap.

Mr Pettit said the store was selling kombucha made locally by Raw Earth Organic, a company which can be regularly seen at the Kingscliff Markets.

Kombucha has exploded in popularity over the past two years and has been touted as a gut health booster due to its pro-biotic qualities.

"Its one of the biggest growing things around at the moment and I think that's due to the healthiness of it,” Mr Pettit said.

"We've had plenty of great feedback and it's something we think will really catch on.”

Mr Pettit said his store had also started selling honey on tap made by Tyalgum Honey Thieves using the same re-use and recycle idea.

"We're expecting it to really take off going into winter when crumpets are back on the plate, it's really great honey and it's a fully local product,” he said.

kombucha murwillumbah tweed valley iga
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    McHAPPY: Ronald McDonald draws top spot on ballot

    McHAPPY: Ronald McDonald draws top spot on ballot

    Politics SUSTAINABLE Australia Party member Ronald McDonald will be the name on top of the list as voters head to the polls to vote for the seat of Richmond

    Health district confirms services will stay in Tweed Heads

    Health district confirms services will stay in Tweed Heads

    Health CEO says Tweed Heads will retain health services at hospital site.

    Digging deep for Townsville flood victims

    Digging deep for Townsville flood victims

    News Twin Towns raises $25,000 for flood appeal.

    Your ANZAC Day 2019 guide

    Your ANZAC Day 2019 guide

    News When and where services will be held in the Tweed