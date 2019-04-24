Kombucha is now on tap in the Tweed.

Kombucha is now on tap in the Tweed. Contributed

KOMBUCHA fans rejoice - the popular pro-biotic drink is now available on tap at Tweed Valley IGA in Murwillumbah - and it's all made from locally sourced ingredients.

Store Manager Mark Pettit said buyers can purchase a one litre jug of kombucha for $12.99 and are encouraged to bring back the same jug for an $8.99 refill as part of a re-use and recycle initiative.

The store currently has several different flavours including ginger and turmeric lime, passion-fruit and rhubarb and honey.

And despite a soft opening, the drink has been a hit with customers with the store already forced to refill several canisters due to its popularity.

Tweed Valley IGA employees Maddie Lecke and Emma O'Brien serve locally sourced Kombucha and honey which is now available on tap.

Mr Pettit said the store was selling kombucha made locally by Raw Earth Organic, a company which can be regularly seen at the Kingscliff Markets.

Kombucha has exploded in popularity over the past two years and has been touted as a gut health booster due to its pro-biotic qualities.

"Its one of the biggest growing things around at the moment and I think that's due to the healthiness of it,” Mr Pettit said.

"We've had plenty of great feedback and it's something we think will really catch on.”

Mr Pettit said his store had also started selling honey on tap made by Tyalgum Honey Thieves using the same re-use and recycle idea.

"We're expecting it to really take off going into winter when crumpets are back on the plate, it's really great honey and it's a fully local product,” he said.