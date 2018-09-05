Konrad could be back in black and white

WILL HE STAY?: He might have only played a few games, but Konrad Hurrell earned a lot of respect in short time at the Tweed Seagulls.

THE man everybody loves at Piggabeen looks like he won't be going anywhere.

At one point it seemed Konrad Hurrell, who made four appearances for the Tweed Seagulls in 2018 and quickly developed a reputation as a great clubman, might be shifted off the Gold Coast with a year left on his contract.

Titan Konrad Hurrell, who provided a big boost to the Seagulls' line-up in 2018, will likely stick with the Titans. DAVE HUNT/AAP

But after managing to find form in the back half of the year, Hurrell played the last nine games of the season in the NRL, with Titans coach Garth Brennan praising the centre's renewed work ethic.

There is a chance, should Hurrell stay, he'll be back in the butcher's stripes with Tweed, with the Titans tipped to add significant depth to their roster this off-season.

Konrad Hurrell pays tribute to Jonathan Thurston in last week's NRL final round send-off. Steve Vivian

While he will no doubt strive to remain playing first-grade football, the Seagulls, despite wishing him the best, might quietly be hoping Hurrell, who scored two tries and created three try assists in his four games at ISC level, spends some time in the black and white in 2019.

Hurrell's presence at Piggabeen during his mid-year ISC stint, where he took on a mentoring role and was a much-loved figure around the club, was a big boost for the Seagulls, and greatly impressed officials and fans.

Hurrell was particularly fired-up playing with his new team-mates when in round 10, against the Ipswich Jets at Piggabeen, the Seagulls pulled-off a brilliant come-from-behind victory with an after-the-siren Lindon McGrady penalty - the highlight of the club's improbable seven-game winning streak.

"It's a good bunch of boys,” a beaming Hurrell said after the game by his new locker.

"And it's good to play with boys who never give up.”