Kyle grills Anna Heinrich on talk of marriage split

CONTROVERSIAL radio jock turned TV host Kyle Sandilands has grilled Anna Heinrich about the stability of her marriage to Tim Robards on national television.

Sandilands questioned the former Bachelor star's relationship during the first two minutes of episode four on new Jerry Springer-esque show Trial By Kyle.

Trial By Kyle host Kyle Sandilands. Picture: Richard Dobson

Sandilands, who helped drive rumours about his co-star while on The Project in October, admitted he was not sure whether the couple were still together following reports in women's magazines across the country.

Speculation has been rife in social circles after the couple recently attended the Victorian Racing Club's Spring Racing Carnival for Melbourne Cup separately.

Anna Heinrich and Tim Robards arrived separately at the Melbourne Cup 2019. Picture: Matrix Pictures

Melbourne's famous Birdcage was buzzing with talk the couple's famous relationship was on the rocks.

When quizzed on Thursday's Network Ten show, Heinrich responded with things were great with husband Robards.

"Well, tell me what's happening at your place with you and Tim. Things aren't good?" Sandilands said.

"I read something in New Idea a while back and wasn't sure whether it was …"

Kyle Sandilands and Anna Heinrich. Picture: Sam Ruttyn

It is not the first time Heinrichs has been questioned about her relationship with Robards, with rumours kicking off in March when he moved to Melbourne without her for a gig on Neighbours.

His move came months after the couple's wedding in Italy in June 2018.

"No, things are great, Kyle," Heinrichs said while laughing on Trial By Kyle.

"He's still my husband, so yeah."

Anna Heinrich and Tim Robards wedding images from Tim's Instagram posts

Heinrich confirmed in an interview with news.com.au earlier this month that while Robards is based in Melbourne, he travels to Sydney on the weekends.

"Tim and I, we're like better than ever," the 32-year-old said.

"Those headlines have been there all week, and to tell you the truth and to be very honest, it does not affect me now.

"I think its more annoying that I have to justify my relationship because we're so happy. We really are."