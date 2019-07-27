Kyle’s girlfriend’s shocking X-rated dress

Imogen Anthony left little to the imagination at Maxim magazine's 8th birthday in Sydney last night.

The girlfriend of KIIS FM star Kyle Sandilands set tongues wagging at the bash, wearing a see-through silver dress paired with nothing but a G-string underneath.

Imogen Anthony at Maxim’s 8th birthday party. Picture: Matrix

Eyes up here, folks. Picture: Matrix.

Anthony, who bravely opened up to fans in May about her history of depression and body dysmorphia, hit up the bash with two friends with Sandilands not in attendance.

What a great dress she’s almost wearing. Picture: Matrix.

The party at Flamingo Lounge in Potts Point was attended by a plethora of former reality TV contestants including Married At First Sight's Cameron Merchant, Lauren Huntriss and Bronson Norrish.

Ellie jean Coffey, Bronson Norrish and Lauren Huntriss. Picture: Matrix

Nasser Sultan awkwardly clinging to Cam Merchant. Picture: Matrix

Ryan Gallagher entering the party. Picture: Matrix

Jessika Power was also at the party with her new boyfriend Nick Furphy who is a previous MAFS contestant.

Power and Furphy - who was "married" to Sharon Marsh on season four - announced earlier this month they had begun dating after striking up a friendship through their dentist.

Jessika Power and Nick Furphy at the Maxim event. Picture: Matrix

Imogen Anthony and Jessika Power at Flamingo Lounge. Picture: Matrix

The pair have posted a number of loved-up selfies on social media but a fellow MAFS contestant has claimed the relationship is a sham.

"Well, I think it's a publicity stunt … straight out," Telv Williams said about Furphy and Power's relationship.

"Of course, me and Nick are still friends. Just because his little charade is going on, he can do whatever he wants. If it (the relationship) was real, I would definitely wish them luck, but it's not so, yeah, he's still my boy."

Furphy and Power addressed the backlash around their relationship in an Instagram Q and A, saying: "Yeah (we've had backlash) off a few people, but I don't give a f**k. It's between us two," Furphy said. "As long as I'm happy - or she is."