Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Nick Kyrgios has a sore back. Pic: AAP
Nick Kyrgios has a sore back. Pic: AAP
Tennis

Kyrgios injury hands Millman chance

by Marco Monteverde
5th Jan 2020 11:40 AM

JOHN Millman has replaced the injured Nick Kyrgios in Australia's line-up for Sunday's ATP Cup clash against Canada at Pat Rafter Arena.

Kyrgios was due to play Felix Auger-Aliassime in the opening match of the Group F tie.

Watch over 50 sports LIVE on Kayo! Stream to your TV, mobile, tablet or computer. Just $25/month, cancel anytime. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

But a sore back has forced Kyrgios out, with Brisbane-born Millman to replace him.

John Millman (left) is coming off the bench to replace Nick Kyrgios. Pic: Getty Images
John Millman (left) is coming off the bench to replace Nick Kyrgios. Pic: Getty Images

Millman also stepped in for an injured Kyrgios during the Davis Cup in November.

In Sunday's other singles match, Australia's Alex de Minaur will play Canada's Denis Shapovalov.

More Stories

Show More
atp cup john millman nick kyrgios tennis
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Kingscliff holiday-maker celebrates 100th birthday

        premium_icon Kingscliff holiday-maker celebrates 100th birthday

        Community Good living and a love of dancing is the key to longevity for Joyce Bews who celebrated her 100th birthday at Kingscliff on January 2

        Jet skiers launch search to ‘bring Tony home’

        premium_icon Jet skiers launch search to ‘bring Tony home’

        News Jet skiers launch mission to find missing Anthony Schilperoort.

        Revealed: How surfing inspired a new luxury tower design

        premium_icon Revealed: How surfing inspired a new luxury tower design

        Property First look at luxury tower inspired by a surfboard.

        GALLERY: Our photographer’s best sports photos of 2019

        premium_icon GALLERY: Our photographer’s best sports photos of 2019

        Sport From producing national champions to world titleholders, the Tweed has a proud...